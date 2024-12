TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 23. The U.S. remains one of Uzbekistan’s top 10 trading partners, according to the Uzbek Embassy in Washington D.C., Trend reports.

“The Uzbekistan-U.S. trade has reached $773.3 million, marking a 27-percent increase from previous years. This growth highlights the potential in advanced technology and goods.

As the U.S. remains one of its top 10 trading partners, we encourage U.S. companies to take advantage of these opportunities,” the Embassy’s post on X reads.