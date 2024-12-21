Spanish GROINN unveils its initiative to drive Kazakhstan's agricultural modernization (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. Spanish GROINN agricultural producer aims to implement its cutting-edge technologies in Kazakhstan, a source at the company told Trend.

"GROINN is committed to introducing its advanced technology in Kazakhstan to revolutionize agricultural performance, reduce operational costs for farmers, and boost agricultural exports. This initiative not only empowers local producers by optimizing resource use but also strengthens Kazakhstan’s national economy, positioning the country as a regional leader in sustainable agriculture, " the company noted.

According to the source, GROINN is currently exploring the possibility of integrating local components such as cables and solar panels into its business in Kazakhstan.

"We are confident that Kazakhstan can become a key partner in our production chain, serving as the headquarters for our operations in Central Asia, Azerbaijan, and the Caspian region," the source added.

The company also emphasized that prioritizing environmental sustainability will allow Kazakhstan to scale up the analysis and optimization of its agricultural lands, strengthening the economy and becoming one of the first countries to implement comprehensive technological innovations at the national level.

"Kazakhstan's cooperation with our company represents a mutually beneficial opportunity: for GROINN, it is access to a strategically important market; for Kazakhstan, it is the development of a strong, modern agricultural economy. Such growth is expected to attract investments from both local and international companies interested in participating in Kazakhstan's transformational process," the source explained.

The company also emphasized that, while its initial focus is on the digitalization and optimization of agriculture, future initiatives may include the development of agricultural and livestock farms.

"Our current priority is to provide every Kazakh farmer with the tools needed to enhance their land’s productivity and economic potential," the GROINN rep concluded.

Meanwhile, the governor of Kazakhstan’s Kyzylorda region recently visited Barcelona, Spain, where he held meetings with several prominent Spanish companies. During the visit, a memorandum of cooperation was signed between Spanish GROINN and Kazakhstan’s "Abzal and K" to begin the phased localization of sensors aimed at optimizing the management of agricultural and forestry operations, using components from domestic Kazakh producers.