President of Tajikistan sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday, Trend reports.

"Dear Ilham Heydarovich,

Please accept my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of your birthday.

Under your leadership, the Republic of Azerbaijan continues to advance successfully along the path of sustainable socio-economic development, playing an important and constructive role in regional and international affairs. Your consistent efforts in this direction have earned you high authority both among your compatriots and on the global stage.

I would especially like to acknowledge your constant attention to the comprehensive expansion of friendship and cooperation between our countries. Thanks to strong political will, we have elevated Tajikistani-Azerbaijani relations to a qualitatively new level of strategic partnership this year. We remain committed to further advancing this process in line with the fundamental interests of our fraternal peoples.

I greatly value our friendship and the trust-based nature of our personal relationship. I am confident that, through joint efforts, we will continue to enrich the multifaceted ties between our two countries with new constructive examples and achieve even greater strengthening of these bonds.

Taking this pleasant opportunity, I wish you, dear Ilham Heydarovich, robust health and continued success in your responsible endeavors for the benefit of the friendly people of Azerbaijan," the letter reads.