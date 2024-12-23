First President of Kazakhstan sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday, Trend reports.

"Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of your birthday!

I wish Azerbaijan, under your leadership, the achievement of all its set goals, accelerated development, and prosperity. I also extend my best wishes to you.

I believe that the strong friendship and cooperation established between our fraternal peoples will continue to be comprehensively strengthened.

I deeply value our relationship and always recall our meetings with warm feelings.

Taking this opportunity, I wish you, dear Ilham Heydar oglu, good health, great success, happiness and well-being for your family, and peace and prosperity for the fraternal people of Azerbaijan," the letter reads.