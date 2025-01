The residents of Ballija village are establishing smallholdings on their properties, cultivating fruit trees, and raising poultry and livestock to sustain their livelihoods.

The "Great Return" program is revitalizing the liberated territories, fast-tracking their recovery and reintegration. Ensuring the sustainable settlement of these areas remains a key priority of Azerbaijan’s government. Each state institution plays a vital role in this process, fulfilling the responsibilities assigned to them under the program.

To note, Ballija village, located in the Khojaly district, is situated 10.6 kilometers from the regional center. Nestled on the left bank of the Ballija River at the foot of the Karabakh ridge, the village was named after the river flowing through the region.

The village was occupied by the Armenian army in 1992. However, following local anti-terrorist measures on September 19-20, 2023, Ballija was liberated from enemy occupation.