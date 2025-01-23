Axpo signs first electricity purchase agreements in Hungary

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. Axpo has announced its first electricity purchase agreements in Hungary, securing approximately 60 megawatts (MW) of green energy under pay-as-produced power purchase agreements (PPAs), Trend reports via the company.

These agreements ensure market access for two green energy producers, covering balancing risks and providing revenue stability by hedging against spot price market volatility.

The short-term PPAs include Axpo’s commitment to offtake the entire energy production from the following solar plants:

An 18 MWp plant in Barcs, southern Hungary, operational since May 2024, with the agreement valid until the end of 2025.

A 23 MWp plant in Szakoly, eastern Hungary, operational since October 2024, with the agreement valid until the end of 2026.

A 20 MWp plant in Szőc, western Hungary, also operational since October 2024, with the agreement valid until the end of 2026.

Axpo’s presence across central and southeastern Europe has been steadily growing, with offices in key markets such as Poland, Romania, Austria, Bulgaria, and Greece, among others. These offices offer a broad range of services, including energy trading, green certificates, and the full supply of power and gas.

The company’s Budapest office, the latest addition to its regional network, plays a critical role in expanding Axpo’s activities in Hungary. Its origination team has developed a robust client portfolio, which includes several internationally recognized brands from the fast-moving consumer goods, pharmaceutical, and construction sectors.

