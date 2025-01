Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Meets with Pakistani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elnur Mammadov has met with Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Senator Muhammad Ishaq Daram, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said in a statement, Trend reports.

The Deputy Foreign Minister briefed the Pakistani Foreign Minister on the discussions held during the 4th round of bilateral political consultations held today.

Muhammad Ishaq Dara reiterated his commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.