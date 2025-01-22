EBRD unveils funding details for water management project in Azerbaijan's Ganja

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has committed 35 million euros to upgrade water management systems in Azerbaijan's Ganja city, a project that will impact over 300,000 residents, Trend reports.

The loan agreement, signed by EBRD Vice President Jürgen Rigterink and Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, will be co-financed by up to 5 million euros in grants from the EU. The project follows a memorandum of understanding signed at the 2024 UN Climate Change Conference in Baku.

The investment will fund the construction of water supply pipelines, wastewater collection systems, and stormwater management infrastructure. These upgrades aim to enhance residents' access to clean water and build resilience against climate change impacts.

Ganja, a member of the EBRD's Green Cities program since 2020, has already received EBRD funding for waste management and street lighting improvements. The city's Green City Action Plan, adopted in 2024, is part of the broader 7 billion euro Green Cities initiative that supports cities in addressing environmental challenges.