Azerbaijan outlines progress on Horadiz-Aghband railway construction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. Project work for the Horadiz-Aghband railway line has been completed, Bakhtiyar Hajiyev, the lead specialist of the Public Relations Department at Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, told Trend.

Speaking about the progress, Hajiyev mentioned that the railway construction is already 60 percent finished.

"One of the tunnels has been completed, and excavation work for the second tunnel is underway.

In total, more than 300 artificial structures are being built along the railway line according to local engineers' designs, including over 40 bridges, tunnels, culverts, and galleries. Key components of the 110.4-kilometer Horadiz-Aghband railway include a 771-meter railway bridge, the longest railway tunnel in the country at 1071 meters, and the first gallery [a protective covering to shield the railway from rockfalls] in the history of Azerbaijan’s independence.

This railway line will provide direct transportation access to Nakhchivan and will serve as a new route for freight transportation from East to West," he said.