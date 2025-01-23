President of Tajikistan appoints new defense minister

Photo: Official website of the President of Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 23. The President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon has appointed Emomali Sobirzoda as the new minister of defense of the country, Trend reports via the presidential administration.

Prior to his new appointment, Sobirzoda held the position of First Deputy Minister of Defense and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Tajikistan.

By another decree, President Rahmon appointed Bobodjon Saidzoda as First Deputy Minister of Defense and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Tajikistan.

Previously, the position of minister of defense was held by Sherali Mirzo, who, by a new decree, was appointed head of the State Secret Protection Department under the Government of Tajikistan.

