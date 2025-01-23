Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
President of Tajikistan appoints new defense minister

Tajikistan Materials 23 January 2025 13:46 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Official website of the President of Tajikistan

Umar Abakirov
Umar Abakirov
DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 23. The President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon has appointed Emomali Sobirzoda as the new minister of defense of the country, Trend reports via the presidential administration.

Prior to his new appointment, Sobirzoda held the position of First Deputy Minister of Defense and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Tajikistan.

By another decree, President Rahmon appointed Bobodjon Saidzoda as First Deputy Minister of Defense and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Tajikistan.

Previously, the position of minister of defense was held by Sherali Mirzo, who, by a new decree, was appointed head of the State Secret Protection Department under the Government of Tajikistan.

