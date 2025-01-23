Tajikistan set to launch CIS transport corridors digitalization strategy development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. Tajikistan's chairmanship in the CIS will launch work on the development of a project for the digitalization strategy of key intermodal transport corridors among CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) member countries, the Tajik Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ilkhom Abdurakhmon said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a briefing at the embassy dedicated to his country's chairmanship in the CIS in 2025.

"This process will involve the expertise of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific," the ambassador explained.

Abdurakhmon noted that in the transportation sector, support for the activities of the Intergovernmental Road Council, the Coordinating Transport Meeting, and the Railway Transport Council will continue, focusing on the design, construction, reconstruction, and operation of road and railway infrastructure, as well as the improvement of road structures.

"Special attention will be given to supporting joint efforts to further eliminate barriers to international transit transport and conducting predictable and transparent tariff policies," the diplomat added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel