Italian Leonardo targets Central Asia for aerospace and defense expansion (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. Leonardo, the Italian aerospace and defense company, views Central Asia as a vital region for expanding its innovative solutions in aerospace, defense, and security, said Angelo Cecchini, the company's Vice President of International Business Development for North East Asia, Oceania, Central Asia, and the India region, in an interview with Trend.

"The commercial footprint of Leonardo in Central Asia is rich in terms of technologies provided and sectors of application, representing a solid foundation for the company’s future growth in the region," he noted.

Leonardo’s offerings in Central Asia already span a wide range of advanced technologies, including helicopters, secure communications, naval defense solutions, satellite services for both civil and military applications, combat and training aircraft, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). According to the VP, these solutions demonstrate Leonardo’s commitment to addressing the region’s evolving needs.

"In response to the growing necessities in the region, leveraging its advanced technologies in aerospace, defense, and security, Leonardo is willing to offer its expertise for the modernization of armed forces," Cecchini emphasized. This modernization encompasses rotary and fixed-wing aircraft, radar systems, UAVs, and border security solutions.

The VP highlighted the importance of Leonardo's border security solutions, describing them as "designed for integration into a net-centric architecture for full situational awareness and control across air, land, and maritime domains".

In addition to hardware, Leonardo prioritizes cybersecurity, offering cutting-edge solutions to protect governments and critical infrastructures from increasingly sophisticated threats. Cecchini pointed out that, in today’s world, cybersecurity is indispensable: "Our solutions provide protection and resilience against cyberattacks, ensuring the security of sensitive data and operations".

Leonardo also invests heavily in training programs tailored for defense and cybersecurity professionals. "Specialized defense and cyber training programs are of great importance," Cecchini remarked. "These programs enable customers and end-users to maximize the effectiveness of new equipment and adopt best practices in operational scenarios".