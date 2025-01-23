Father and brother of slain Azerbaijani embassy employee in Iran urge killer's execution

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. We want the person who perpetrated a terrorist attack against the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran to be executed, Rizvan Askarov, father of martyred Orkhan Askarov, during a terrorist attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran, told Trend.

“About a year and a half ago, the deputy prosecutor general of the Islamic Republic of Iran arrived in Baku, and we had a meeting at the Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan, where we were offered condolences and told that compensation or the death penalty could be imposed following the laws of the Islamic Republic of Iran. As Orkhan Askarov's father, of course, I said that I demand execution,” he noted.

Askarov emphasized that a year and a half ago the relevant documents were prepared in this regard.

“My youngest son and I composed a letter requesting execution. Now they once again desire this demand, and we will rewrite it again. We want the execution of whoever perpetrated this terrorist act. We have no other demands. January 27 is the anniversary of Orkhan Askarov's death. We will notarize and submit the relevant documents,” he added.

To note, a man armed with an automatic weapon and numerous magazines perpetrated a terrorist attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran on January 27, 2023, at around 08:30 am. Orkhan Askarov, head of the embassy's security service, died while preventing the attack, and two others were wounded.

The Supreme Court of Iran prepares to render its verdict on the individual responsible for the assault on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran. The case was forwarded to the court for substantive evaluation. The tribunal will extend an invitation to the kin of the affected parties. If the victims request the imposition of the execution of the perpetrator, the criminal matter will be forwarded to the relevant authority for enforcement.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel