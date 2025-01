BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. Last year in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic 235.9 million kilowatt-hours of electricity was produced and transmitted to the system on alternative and renewable energy sources.

The data obtained by Trend from the country's State Energy Service showed that this is 48.7 percent of the total energy transferred to the system by the stations.

