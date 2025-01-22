Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan discuss energy, transport cooperation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 22. Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan are gearing up for fresh collaborative efforts in the realms of regional security, economic ties, and transport partnerships, Trend reports.

A telephone conversation took place between Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov. During the conversation, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov discussed issues related to further strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries.

The President congratulated the National Leader of the Turkmen people on the beginning of the International Year of Peace and Trust, declared by the UN General Assembly on Turkmenistan's initiative.

Noting the exceptional importance of Ashgabat's peacekeeping initiatives in the context of global challenges, the Head of our state expressed Kazakhstan's readiness to continue providing full support for their successful implementation.

Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov informed about the key priorities of Turkmenistan’s Concept for activities within the framework of the International Year of Peace and Trust, aimed at ensuring cooperation and development at regional and international levels.

Highlighting the current high level of Kazakh-Turkmen relations, the interlocutors thoroughly discussed the progress of previously reached agreements at the highest level in energy, transit-transport, and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

Special attention was paid to issues of regional interaction and upcoming events in a five-party format.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on August 27, 1992. Kazakhstan has an embassy in Ashgabat, and Turkmenistan has an embassy in Astana. Both countries are members of the SCO, OSCE, CIS, and the UN and actively interact within the CSTO.

