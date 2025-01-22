UK stands ready to support Azerbaijan in investigating causes of AZAL jet crash

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. A telephone conversation was held between Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs of the UK David Lammy on January 22, 2025, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The phone call covered a wide range of topics, including the two nations' cooperation agenda prospects, the present regional situation, the normalization of relations status, and the Azerbaijani-Armenian peace process.

“David Lammy, first of all, expressed condolences on the occasion of the anniversary of the January 20 tragedy, as well as in connection with the crash of the Baku-Grozny flight on December 25. He also noted that the UK is ready to support the investigation of the causes of the tragedy and the process of investigation. Jeyhun Bayramov thanked for the condolences and solidarity and informed him of the work done to investigate the causes of the plane crash.

Moreover, it was noted that relations between Azerbaijan and the UK in political, economic, alternative energy, humanitarian, and other spheres have broad prospects; it is important to intensify mutual visits and political dialogue and deepen partnership ties between the two countries in the development of ties.

Congratulating Azerbaijan on the success of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), David Lammy emphasized the importance of continuing cooperation in combating climate change.

Jeyhun Bayramov, informing about the current situation in the region and the peace process, noted that despite significant progress in the peace agreement and border delimitation, territorial claims to Azerbaijan, which exist in the Armenian Constitution, are the main obstacle to the process.

In the course of the telephone conversation, the sides also exchanged views on other regional and international issues of mutual interest,'' the information notes.

