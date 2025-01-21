Azerbaijan to install municipal election voting station security cameras - CEC official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. Azerbaijan will install 1,000 surveillance cameras at voting stations for the municipal election, said Rovzat Gasimov, Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Speaking at today's CEC meeting, Gasimov emphasized that the CEC is committed to ensuring that every citizen can access detailed information about the electoral process.

"Transparency is one of the most important criteria, and up to 70,000 local observers will be able to monitor the municipal election. Surveillance cameras will be installed at 1000 voting stations. The CEC adopted a document on the installation and use of web cameras in 2008, and amendments were made to this document in 2013," Gasimov said.

The official added that web cameras will be set up at 118 electoral districts and 1000 voting stations, and the list of these stations will be published.

Scheduled to hold on January 29, this Azerbaijani municipal election will be the first in the country's liberated territories and the sixth overall. The inaugural municipal election in Azerbaijan occurred on December 12, 1999. Consequently, up to 2,660 municipalities (exceeding 21,000 municipal members) were established nationwide. Nineteen members were elected to the largest municipality and five to the smallest municipality.

Municipalities are elected for a five-year term. Members of municipalities may be elected by Republic of Azerbaijan citizens who are eligible to vote and permanently reside in the appropriate electoral district.

