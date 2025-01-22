Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan's Baku hosts second meeting of TURKPA parliament health committee chairs

Azerbaijan's Baku hosts second meeting of TURKPA parliament health committee chairs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. The Azerbaijani Parliament is hosting the second meeting of the chairmen of the health committees of the parliaments of the member countries of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA), Trend reports.

According to information, representatives of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Türkiye, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and the TURKPA Secretariat are taking part in the meeting along with Azerbaijan.

The event will feature discussions on “Climate Change and Health: Responding to the Health Impacts of Climate Change in Legislation."

