Climate change affects health, putting youths social adaptability at stake - Kyrgyz PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. Climate change has a direct impact on health, and a key factor in addressing this issue is the social adaptation of youth, said Venera Raimbachaeva, Chairperson of the Social Policy Committee of the Supreme Council (also known as the Jogorku Kenesh) of the Kyrgyz Republic, Trend reports.

Speaking at the second meeting of the chairmen of the health committees of the parliaments of the member countries of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA), Raimbachaeva stressed the importance of investing in the future of youth for a healthier and more beautiful life.

“To achieve this, it is crucial to utilize resources that have minimal negative impact on nature and avoid actions that harm society,” she said.

The MP also expressed her gratitude to Azerbaijan for organizing such an important event.

To note, the second meeting of the chairmen of the health committees of the parliaments of the TURKPA member countries is taking place in Azerbaijan's Baku on January 22.

The Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) was founded through an agreement signed by the Heads of Parliaments of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Türkiye on November 21, 2008, at the Dolmabahçe Palace in Istanbul, Türkiye. On September 29, 2009, the inaugural plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States, previously referred to as the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-Speaking Countries, convened in Baku, the capital of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The Rules of Procedure of TURKPA, the Regulations of the Secretariat, and the Baku Declaration were ratified during the Plenary Session. The TURKPA Secretariat will be permanently situated in Baku.

