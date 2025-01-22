Climate change, its health impacts represent global emergency - Turkish official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. Climate change and its effects on health are a global emergency, said Vedat Bilgin, Chairperson of the Health, Family, Labor, and Social Affairs Committee of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, at the second meeting of heads of committees on health issues of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) member parliaments, Trend reports.

Addressing the event, Bilgin emphasized that achieving a balance between humans and nature has always led to results that affect not just a single society or country, but potentially all of humanity.

“The cause of climate change in the modern era is the disruption of the natural interaction between people and nature. We also know that the rise in cancer cases is linked to climate change. This is happening in various countries and poses a threat to all of humanity.

The pollution extends beyond the air, affecting the soil as well. Even the excessive use of synthetic fertilizers causes damage to it,” Bilgin said.

To note, the second meeting of the chairmen of the health committees of the parliaments of the TURKPA member countries is taking place in Azerbaijan's Baku on January 22.