Central Bank forecasts economic growth of Azerabijan in 2025 - chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) forecasts the country's economy to grow by 3.3 percent in 2025, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov said today at a press conference on the parameters of the interest rate corridor, Trend reports.

“Azerbaijan's economy grew by 4.1 percent in 2024. Growth in non-oil products totaled 6.2 percent.

Growth in the transportation sector was 14.1, in information and communications 11.4, and in the tourism sector 12.9 percent.

Our forecasts are positive. We forecast the economy to grow by 3.3 percent in 2025. Growth in the non-oil gross domestic product sector is expected to be 5.2 percent,” he added.

To note, today, the Board of the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan decided to maintain the refinancing rate at 7.25 percent, with the lower limit of the interest rate corridor set at 6.25 percent and the upper limit at 8.25 percent.

