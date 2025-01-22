Uzbekistan, Russia to sign military strategic partnership program for 2026-2030 - minister

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 22. A cooperation plan for 2025 between the defense ministries of Russia and Uzbekistan, along with a military strategic partnership program for 2026-2030, will be signed today in Tashkent, Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at a meeting with Uzbekistan's Defense Minister Shukhrat Khalmukhamedov in Tashkent.

"Along with discussing current issues of military and military-technical cooperation, as well as the ongoing situation in the region, we have prepared several key documents for signing. These include the Cooperation Plan between our ministries for 2025 and the Strategic Partnership Program between Russia and Uzbekistan in the military field for 2026-2030," Belousov stated.

He pointed out that the partnership between Moscow and Tashkent has blossomed into a strong bond of mutual understanding and is on the rise. The collaborative endeavors hold considerable weight in safeguarding the Central Asian region, making today's meeting particularly important.

