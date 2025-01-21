Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijani Deputy PM meets with Iranian President

Politics Materials 21 January 2025 21:14 (UTC +04:00)

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, received the Azerbaijani delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev who is visiting Iran to co-chair the 16th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Trade, and Humanitarian Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran, Trend reports.

The discussions revolved around the current state and future prospects for development of the Azerbaijan-Iran relations, with the sides stressing the importance of bolstering cooperation across economic, transport, energy, trade, investment and humanitarian domains and ongoing joint projects.

The meeting also discussed regional issues and matters of mutual concern.

Latest

Latest

Read more