SOCAR and Nakkaş Holding sign long-term cooperation protocol

Economy Materials 21 January 2025 23:54 (UTC +04:00)
SOCAR and Nakkaş Holding sign long-term cooperation protocol
Photo: Nakkaş Holding

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. SOCAR Türkiye Enerji, the Turkish subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), and Nakkaş Holding signed a long-term cooperation protocol, Trend reports.

The document covers the development of logistics for the railway transportation of SOCAR products and the creation of a facility for the trading and storage of aviation fuel at Sabiha Gokcen Airport.

The protocol was signed by SOCAR Türkiye Enerji Chief Executive Officer Elchin Ibadov and Nakkaş Holding Board Chairman Ramazan Ozturk.

