Azerbaijani PM expresses condolences to Turkish Vice President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has sent a letter of condolences to Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz on January 21, Trend reports.

Asadov noted that with deep sadness he received the news about human casualties and victims of the fire in a ski center in the Turkish province of Bolu. In connection with this tragedy, he expressed deep condolences to the Vice President of Türkiye, families, and relatives of the victims, and the brotherly people of Türkiye, and wished recovery to all the wounded.

To note, the fire started last night at around 03:30 local time on the fourth floor of the 11-story hotel building. 30 fire engines and 28 ambulances were sent to the scene.

According to the latest data, 66 people died in the fire and 51 people were injured.