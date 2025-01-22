U.S. set to lease land from Kazakhstan for long-term period

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 22. The United States government is set to lease a plot of land from Kazakhstan for 49 years, as a relevant draft law was approved by the deputies of Kazakhstan's Majilis (lower house of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan), Trend reports via Kazakh media.

“The agreement in question was signed in New York on September 27 of last year. The purpose of the agreement is to lease a plot of land measuring over 70,000 square meters to the U.S. government for the construction and operation of a U.S. consular facility in the city of Almaty. The terms of the agreement define the procedures and conditions for granting the land plot,” said Majilis deputy Aigul Kuspan at the plenary session.

The lease amount has not been disclosed at this time. The Committee on International Affairs, Defense, and Security is already working on preparing a conclusion for the draft law, which will be reviewed at the next sessions of the chamber.

To note, in September 2024, the media have already published a draft agreement between Kazakhstan and the United States, according to which the latter will take on lease a land plot in Almaty with an area of more than 70,000 square meters. The lease term is 49 years. It was indicated that the U.S. will pay more than $25 million for the lease.