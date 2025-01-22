Grand Prix of Azerbaijan Formula 1 tickets pop on sale

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. The gates have swung open for ticket sales to the Azerbaijan Formula One Grand Prix, which is gearing up to hit the streets of Baku this year, the Baku City Circuit Operations Company told Trend.

According to the company's statement, tickets for the most exciting urban race of the season are now available for purchase on the official website, www.azerbaijangp.com.

"Additionally, tickets with a 20 percent discount can be purchased through the Baku City Circuit mobile app until February 5. The Operations Company is offering four-day tickets. As in previous years, in addition to the standard three-day tickets for the stands, ticket holders will have the opportunity to tour the pit area, allowing them to get closer to their favorite Formula One teams, drivers, and car garages. Last year saw a record number of spectators visiting the pit area.

Information regarding entertainment programs during the race week will be regularly shared with fans.

During last year’s race weekends in Baku, the number of spectators reached its highest level in the last eight years, with 76,000 attendees. The 75th anniversary of Formula One this year promises a grand spectacle for viewers. The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will once again draw global motorsport enthusiasts to Baku. The event, which will take place for the ninth time in the city, will be held from September 19 to 21. It will be the 17th Grand Prix of the season, according to the Operations Company," the company statement reads.

The inaugural Formula One Grand Prix in Azerbaijan was the 2016 European Grand Prix, conducted at the Baku City Circuit. In 2017, the same venue hosted the inaugural Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The race occurred on 25 June and was one of five events conducted on a street circuit during the 2017 Formula One season, including the Singapore, Monaco, Australian, and Canadian Grands Prix. Daniel Ricciardo of Red Bull secured his inaugural victory of the season at the maiden Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

