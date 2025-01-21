EBRD achieves record in financial mobilization for 2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) significantly increased its financial mobilization efforts in 2024, reaching an all-time high of 26.8 billion euros in total mobilized financing, Trend reports.

According to the bank's report, this includes 4.82 billion euros in direct mobilization and 21.97 billion euros in indirect mobilization.

For over 30 years, the EBRD has focused on assisting economies in transitioning to open and market-oriented systems, with private-sector mobilization as a core component of its strategy.

Christian Kleboth, EBRD Head of Debt Mobilisation, highlighted the Bank’s achievements: “Through increased efforts and strong collaboration with our partners, we delivered nearly 27 billion euros in additional financing last year. We continue to develop new mobilization products to expand our financing capabilities and improve lives in the regions we serve.”

Private investment remains essential to addressing global development and climate finance needs. At COP29 in Baku, multilateral development banks estimated that by 2030, annual private climate mobilization could reach $130 billion (120.2 billion euros). In 2023, the EBRD mobilized 24.7 billion euros, reinforcing its role as a leading contributor to private climate financing.