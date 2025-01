Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

DAVOS, Switzerland, January 22. Azerbaijan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) have signed a loan agreement for the reconstruction of Ganja's water supply and sewerage system, Trend reports.

The loan agreement was signed by Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and EBRD First Vice President Jürgen Rigterink following the meeting of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev with EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso in Davos.

Will be updated