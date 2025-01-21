President Ilham Aliyev meets CEO of Carlsberg Group in Davos (PHOTO)

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

DAVOS, Switzerland, January 21. On January 21, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Jakob Aarup-Andersen, CEO of Carlsberg Group in Davos upon the latter's request, Trend reports.

Jakob Aarup-Andersen highlighted his company’s successful operations in Azerbaijan and expressed satisfaction with the country’s investment climate. He particularly praised the framework provided by Azerbaijan for protecting property rights and thanked President Ilham Aliyev for the favorable conditions created for foreign investors.

The CEO informed the President about Carlsberg Group’s plans to increase the level of localization of its products manufactured in Azerbaijan and expand its operations in the country.

The meeting touched on cooperation between Azerbaijan and Carlsberg Group.