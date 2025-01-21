Azerbaijani oil prices decrease

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta decreased by $1.42 on January 20 compared to the previous rate, landing at $82.95 per barrel, Trend reports, citing a source in the country's oil and gas market.

On a FOB basis in the Turkish port of Ceyhan, the price of Azeri Light went down by $1.49 to $81.67 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude lowered by $1.46 from the previous rate, amounting to $67.95 per barrel.

The price of North Sea benchmark crude, Dated Brent, also decreased by $1.51 compared to the previous rate, standing at $80.75 per barrel.

The official exchange rate for January 21 is 1.7 AZN/USD.

