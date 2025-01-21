AIIB rolls out groundbreaking health strategy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has unveiled its first-ever health strategy, marking a significant milestone in the bank’s efforts to address social infrastructure challenges, Trend reports.

Launched in December 2024, the strategy is the first of its kind by a multilateral development bank since the COVID-19 pandemic and builds on AIIB’s experience of financing 22 health projects with a total of $4.87 billion.

This comprehensive plan aims to tackle health challenges across the bank’s member countries, highlighting the vital role of infrastructure in supporting better health outcomes. It focuses on strengthening health systems and building resilience, addressing vulnerabilities exposed by the pandemic. The strategy also underscores AIIB’s commitment to social inclusion and sustainable development, ensuring that health investments contribute to both immediate needs and long-term improvements.

AIIB’s health strategy outlines six strategic priorities, guided by five key principles, with a focus on fostering partnerships with other multilateral banks, health organizations, and the private sector. As the bank rolls out the strategy, a robust monitoring system will track its impact, ensuring progress towards creating more resilient health systems and supporting global health security.