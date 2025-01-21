Tehran stands ready for negotiations with Donald Trump - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. Iran is ready to revive negotiations with the US on lifting sanctions and for this US President Donald Trump should express such intention, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Kazem Gharibabadi, said on a local TV channel, Trend reports.

“Iran, as before, is ready to start negotiations on the issue of lifting sanctions or resuming the talks process. If the other side expresses such a desire, negotiations will take place,” he added.

To note, the United States imposed new sanctions on Iran related to its nuclear program in November 2018. Throughout this period, sanctions have targeted Iran’s oil exports, more than 700 banks, companies, and individuals.

