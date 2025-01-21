Armenians accused of crimes against our people face trial in Azerbaijan - victim

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. Today I am participating in the trial against Armenians accused of war crimes as an injured party, Suleyman Heydarov, a victim of a landmine explosion in the Aghdam district, told Trend.

“As a victim, I can note that Armenians accused of crimes against our people have been brought to trial in Azerbaijan. I have no doubt that the rule of justice will be ensured and the accused will be held responsible for their deeds,” he said.

The next hearing of the criminal case on crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including waging a war of aggression, genocide, forced displacement of population, persecution, torture, robbery, and other illegal acts committed by the State of Armenia and its armed forces, as well as the so-called “Nagorno-Karabakh Republic” established by Armenia in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and its illegal armed formations against Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijani people, began today.

The undersigned persons are Harutyunyan Arayik, Ghukasyan Arkady, Saakyan Bako, Ishkhanyan David, Manukyan David, Babayan David, Mnatsakanyan Levon, Beglaryan Vasily, Ghazaryan Eric, Allahverdiyan Davit, Stepanyan Gurgen, Balayan Levon, Babayan Madat, Martirosyan Garik, and Pashayan Melikset, who are charged under the following articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan according to the periods of their participation in criminal acts: Article 100 (planning, preparation, unleashing or waging a war of aggression), 102 (attack on persons or institutions which enjoy international protection ), 103 (genocide), 105 (destruction of population), 106 (slavery), 107 (deportation or forced resettlement of population), 109 (persecution), 110 (forcible detention of a person), 112 (deprivation of liberty in violation of international law), 113 (torture), 114 (mercenarism), 115 (violation of the laws or customs of war), 116 (violation of international humanitarian law during armed conflicts), 118 (war looting), 120 (premeditated murder), 192 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 218 (organization of a criminal association (criminal organization), 228 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation or carrying of firearms, components, ammunition, explosives and explosive devices), 270-1 (acts endangering aviation safety), 277 (attempt on the life of a state or public figure), 278 (forcible seizure of power or forcible retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional order of the state), 279 (creation of the constitutional order of the state not provided for by the legislation of the Russian Federation), 278 (forcible seizure of power or forcible retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional order of the state), 278 (forcible seizure of power or forcible retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional order of the state).