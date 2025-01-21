Brazil aims to set global example for sustainability and renewable energy at COP30

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. COP29 has become an inspiration for Brazil in hosting the next conference, said Helder Barbalho, Governor of Pará, as he addressed the World Economic Forum (WEF) session on "Road to COP30", Trend reports.

Barbalho underscored the significant role that Brazil will play in the upcoming COP30, which will be hosted in the Amazon region, the largest tropical forest in the world. He emphasized that the success of COP29, which has set the stage for global climate discussions, is a source of inspiration for Brazil’s leadership in environmental affairs.

"We have been working so that Brazil can lead by example and can play its environmental leadership role around the world," Barbalho said. He pointed out that Brazil's unique environmental conditions, with its diverse biomes, and particularly the Amazon, make the country a natural leader in the climate agenda.

The governor expressed optimism that COP30 would foster a constructive debate, involving a broad range of stakeholders, including scientists, public institutions, private companies, and especially the First Nations and traditional peoples who have lived in the Amazon for generations. "We wish that this COP, with its symbolism, may help us foster a constructive debate," he said.

He also highlighted the potential of COP30 to leave a lasting legacy, particularly in terms of bioeconomics and the continued implementation of Article 6, which aims to regulate the carbon market. "We hope that COP30 in the city of Belém may be an opportunity to leave a legacy for the forest," Barbalho said. "By regulating the carbon market, we may start using a new world commodity."

In discussing Brazil's approach to achieving emission neutrality, Barbalho emphasized the importance of investments and energy transitions. "The world is seeking to neutralize emissions, and we see two pillars to achieve this goal," he explained. One of these pillars, according to Barbalho, is the transition away from fossil fuels. He pointed out Brazil's role as a major player in this transition, especially due to its promotion of biofuels and sustainable aviation fuels.

Brazil’s commitment to renewable energy was also a key point in Barbalho's speech. "Brazil positions itself as a major player because it encourages biofuels and safe aviation fuels in this transition," he said. He added that the country’s hydropower resources enable it to generate more than 80% of its energy from renewable sources.