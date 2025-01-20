U.S. President Trump promises to “drill” amid national energy emergency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. U.S. President Donald Trump has declared a national energy emergency to boost domestic oil and gas production, Trend reports.

“The inflation crisis was caused by massive overspending and escalating energy prices. That is why today, I will also declare a national energy emergency,” Trump said in his inaugural address.

He also announced plans to actively harness Alaska’s natural resources and safeguard gas production equipment from federal restrictions, aligning with his campaign promises.