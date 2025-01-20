Donald Trump to rename Gulf of Mexico and Denali

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. U.S. President Donald Trump has announced plans to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the American Gulf and restore Alaska’s Denali to its former name, Mount McKinley, Trend reports.

He made the announcement during his inaugural address on Monday.

“We will restore the name of the great President William McKinley to Mount McKinley, where it belongs and where it should stay,” Trump said.

President Trump highlighted McKinley’s contributions to the nation’s prosperity, citing his use of tariffs and strong business acumen: “McKinley was a natural-born businessman.”