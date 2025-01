BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. U.S. President Donald Trump, in his inauguration speech, announced plans to send troops to the U.S.-Mexico border, Trend reports.

“I will declare illegal immigration a national emergency, deploy troops to the Mexican border, and reinstate the ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy,” Trump stated.

He also vowed to put an end to illegal border crossings and ensure that all migrants caught crossing unlawfully are detained.