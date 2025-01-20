President Ilham Aliyev meets with CEO of OliverWyman Group in Davos (PHOTO)

DAVOS, Switzerland, January 20. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Nick Studer, CEO of Oliver Wyman Group, on January 20 in Davos, Trend reports.

Nick Studer highlighted the potential areas of cooperation between Oliver Wyman Group, a leading international strategic management company, and various institutions in Azerbaijan. He highlighted interest in Azerbaijan's economic transformation process, the development of various sectors of the insurance and financial markets, the implementation of projects in the energy sector, including both traditional and green energy, agricultural product exports, as well as the localization of the value chain with a focus on new trade opportunities in the region. Studer also commended Azerbaijan's achievements.

The President welcomed the company’s interest in Azerbaijan and discussed establishing cooperation between Oliver Wyman Group and relevant Azerbaijani institutions.