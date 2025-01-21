Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan, ACWA Power focus on steps to boost renewables' share in country's ecosystem

Oil&Gas Materials 21 January 2025 15:36 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan, ACWA Power focus on steps to boost renewables' share in country’s ecosystem
Photo: Mikayil Jabbarov / X

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. Azerbaijan and ACWA Power have discussed measures to increase the share of renewable energy sources in the country’s energy ecosystem, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his official X page, Trend reports.

Jabbarov highlights that the meeting was held with ACWA Power's CEO, Marco Arcelli.

“Within the framework of President Ilham Aliyev’s participation in the Davos Economic Forum, we were pleased to meet with Marco Arcelli, the CEO of ACWA Power. Our discussions focused on increasing the share of renewable energy sources in Azerbaijan’s energy ecosystem, the importance of initiatives implemented in collaboration with ACWA Power, and the jointly implemented projects,” the post reads.

