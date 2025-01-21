BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. French colonialism in Africa left deep scars on the peoples of the continent. Numerous testimonies and studies confirm the systematic violence, repression, and massacres committed by France in the region. Those acts are characterized by many as genocide, aimed at destroying the cultural, social,l and physical identity of African peoples.

Algeria was one of the main victims of French colonial policies. As Radio Oum El-Bouaghi notes, France did not just seize land, but also brutally suppressed any resistance: “What did France do to us? It dropped huge bombs on us and destroyed our homes when we were young, helpless, and scared. We miraculously survived the merciless blows that spared neither the young nor the old. All this is forever imprinted in our memory. It is impossible to forget.”

France did not limit itself to the physical destruction of the population. It deliberately destroyed Algerian culture and national identity. According to Elwatania TV, under the guise of aid and development, France pursued other goals:

“France has committed terrible acts against Algerians, violating international laws and showing no respect for either the living or the dead. Under the pretext of providing education, health care, and social assistance, it created special services that in fact served to cover up military operations, gather intelligence, torture, organize famines, and destroy Algerian identity.”

A particular symbol of the French genocide was the so-called “Year of the Massacre” or “Year of the Sacks.” According to Ennahar TV, in 1957, some 3,000 Algerians were barbarously exterminated: "Our beautiful Algeria endured the most brutal torture and destruction at the hands of French colonialism. In the 'Year of the Massacre' or 'Year of the Sacks', in a single day, some 3,000 Algerians - men, women, old men, and unconscious children - were placed in sacks and burned alive.”

France's actions in Algeria and other African countries are a flagrant violation of international law. They fall under the definition of crimes against humanity and genocide. Today, many African states are demanding France recognize those crimes and compensate them for the damage they have caused.

However, as history demonstrates, Paris is not in a hurry to admit its wrongs. Instead, it continues to influence the internal affairs of former colonies, using economic and political mechanisms to maintain its presence on the continent.

French colonialism and genocide in Africa remain one of the most tragic pages of world history. The testimonies of the people of Algeria showed how deeply rooted the consequences of those policies were in their memories. In order for true reconciliation to take place, France must acknowledge its crimes, apologize, and provide fair compensation to the victims of its colonial policies.