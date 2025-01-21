France still refuses to admit colonial status of owned territories - French media's chief editor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. France still doesn't recognize the colonial status of lands owned by it, founder and editor-in-chief of the French news portal "Musulmans en France" and editor-in-chief of the Paris-based online newspaper "La Gazette du Caucase," Jean-Michel Brun said at an international conference titled "Independence of Réunion: A Look at France's Colonial Legacy and the Path to Sovereignty" today, with the organizational support of the Baku Initiative Group, Trend reports.

He noted that French colonialism is characterized by a policy of assimilation.

"France imposes its culture and history on colonial territories. In Réunion, however, assimilation took on a special form. There were many ethnic groups there previously, but France tried to suppress all these ethnic cultures so that only French culture remained. This led to catastrophic consequences for Réunion. Our current discussions must be heard in the right places so that we can achieve results," Brun added.

