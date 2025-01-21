Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. World

Ukraine peace talks could take place in Türkiye - Slovakian PM

World Materials 21 January 2025 08:53 (UTC +04:00)
Ukraine peace talks could take place in Türkiye - Slovakian PM
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. Türkiye could host talks between "major players" on its territory and end the Ukrainian conflict, Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico said after talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, Trend reports.

Fico stressed that Bratislava is not seeking to organise a high-level meeting, but is holding peaceful events at lower levels.

The Slovak Prime Minister said that high-level peace talks should take place in a country that is completely neutral on this issue and has no connection to the International Criminal Court.

Latest

Latest

Read more