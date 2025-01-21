Israel eyes historic changes in Gaza - Isaac Herzog

DAVOS, Switzerland, January 21. Israel hopes to see historic changes in Gaza similar to those in Lebanon and Syria, the President of Israel Isaac Herzog said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trend reports.

“We see historic changes in Lebanon and Syria. We hope that the same changes will take place in the Gaza Strip. This will require significant efforts,” Herzog noted.

Referring to the Gaza agreement, the Israeli President emphasized that the key to success was related to the issue of hostage release.

“Reaching this agreement was incredibly difficult and painful. Today I met with the Prime Minister of Qatar to thank him for his invaluable efforts, as well as the other mediators - Egypt, the US, and both the outgoing and new administrations. Many of our hostages remain in Gaza. We pray that they will return home as soon as possible as agreed,” Herzog stated.