Azerbaijan, Harvard University weigh up further steps on joint initiatives

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. Azerbaijan and Harvard University discussed further steps on joint initiatives, the country’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

The discussion was held during a meeting that took place between Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Shahmar Movsumov, Executive Director of the State Oil Fund (SOFAZ) Israfil Mammadov, and Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov with the Director of the "Growth Lab" at Harvard University Ricardo Hausmann.

"We discussed the productive collaboration between the Ministry of Economy and Harvard University as part of COP29, the importance of ongoing research in advancing a sustainable economy," the minister added.

