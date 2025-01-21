Azerbaijan frees its citizen held by Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. Most users of social media and networks were aware of yesterday's mass reposts that activated a troll army managed by specific external circles on Facebook pages, Trend reports.

According to information, following the joint statement of the State Security Service and the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on the repatriation of Farid Safarli, numerous fake profiles, the source of which remains unknown, began to appear on the Facebook pages where the news was published. These profiles were actively filled with comments consisting of the same words.

The comments mainly claimed that “even though Farid Safarli was a spy, he was treated well in the country where he was detained and was undeservedly handed back to Azerbaijan”.

The information provided by relatives indicates that Farid Safarli, who studied in Germany and then spent two years imprisoned in Iran, was not returned to Azerbaijan unilaterally, but in exchange for an Iranian spy imprisoned in Azerbaijan. This was done as part of a reciprocal procedure reflecting the high attention Azerbaijan pays to its citizens. As noted in official statements by Azerbaijani state authorities, these actions were part of reciprocal agreements.

Thus, it would be helpful for those who try to interfere in the ideological space through numerous troll accounts in the Azerbaijani segment of social networks to realize how ridiculous their comments look in the eyes of the Azerbaijani people without understanding the peculiarities of the situation in the country.