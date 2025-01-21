Olaf Scholz calls for unified European arms industry to drive major projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. We need a European arms industry which is able to develop major projects together as it is already done in the field of battle tanks and fighter jets, Olaf Scholz, Federal Chancellor of Germany, said in his special address during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trend reports.

“It is my objective that every European procurer can enter existing contracts and the development of arms needs to be pursued together,” he said.

Scholz went on to add that isolation comes at the expense of prosperity.

“We are going to defend the free trade as a basis of our prosperity together with our partners. We discussed this with our partners in the European Union and the European Commission and tomorrow I will travel to Paris to talk to Emmanuel Macron. Europe relies and focuses on a free, fair, global trade and we're not alone. The fact that the negotiations between the EU and the states of the Mercosur about a free trade agreement have come to a conclusion after 25 years and this underlines this message. Just like the political conclusion of the modernized agreement with Mexico last Friday was a success for Europe and for Mexico. Less tariffs, that means more trade, more competition and lower prices,” said the German chancellor.

Speaking of competition, Scholz said that Europe and Germany have to make an effort to become more competitive and not solely as a reaction to development in China or the presidential elections in the US.

“No, because the world and globalization as a whole have changed fundamentally. We've seen the rise of serious competitors in all parts of the world, in Asia, Africa and the South of America. That doesn't mean that we should engage to undercut competition according to the motto who pays the lowest wages or who has the lowest environmental and social standards. But if we want to preserve as Europeans, if we want to preserve our prosperity, we need to keep the technological edge and establish it anew. Quantum, semiconductors, pharma, bio and climate technologies, these are key technologies and sectors that are needed in Germany being an industrialized nation,” he added.

Follow the author on X: @Lyaman_Zeyn