Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker arrives in Italy for official visit (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. The parliamentary delegation led by Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova arrived in the Italian Republic on an official visit on 21 January, Trend reports via the parliamentary press service.

Amongst the officials who welcomed the delegation at the Ciapmino Airport of Rome were member of the International Relations Commission of the Italian Chamber of Deputies Naike Gruppioni and Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Italy Rashad Aslanov.

The agenda for the visit encompasses multiple meetings in the host country.

