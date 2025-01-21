Azerbaijan's CEC tallies registered voters for upcoming municipal election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. A total of 5.96 million (5,961,625) voters have registered for the upcoming municipal election in Azerbaijan, Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan, said today's CEC meeting, Trend reports.

Scheduled to hold on January 29, this Azerbaijani municipal election will be the first in the country's liberated territories and the sixth overall. The inaugural municipal election in Azerbaijan occurred on December 12, 1999. Consequently, up to 2,660 municipalities (exceeding 21,000 municipal members) were established nationwide. Nineteen members were elected to the largest municipality and five to the smallest municipality.

Municipalities in Azerbaijan are elected for a five-year term. Members of municipalities may be elected by Republic of Azerbaijan citizens who are eligible to vote and permanently reside in the appropriate electoral district.

