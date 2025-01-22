Azerbaijani oil prices take nosedive

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta decreased by $0.53 on January 21 compared to the previous rate, landing at $82.42 per barrel, Trend reports, citing a source in the country's oil and gas market.

On a FOB basis in the Turkish port of Ceyhan, the price of Azeri Light went down by $0.53 to $81.14 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude lowered by $0.39 from the previous rate, amounting to $67.56 per barrel.

The price of North Sea benchmark crude, Dated Brent, also decreased by $0.43 compared to the previous rate, standing at $80.32 per barrel.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel